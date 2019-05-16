BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 16, 2019) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Nissin Foods USA, the inventor of instant ramen, will be an associate sponsor of the team’s Indianapolis 500 entry for Takuma Sato, winner of the 2017 Indianapolis 500. “It’s great to have Nissin Cup Noodles® support our Indy 500 program,’ said Takuma…
NISSIN FOODS TO BE AN ASSOCIATE SPONSOR OF RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING; TO APPEAR ON 2017 INDY 500 WINNER SATO’S ENTRY FOR THE 103RD INDIANAPOLIS 500
category: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing PR