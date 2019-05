Both DRR drivers moving in the right direction in race setup SPEEDWAY, Ind. (May 15, 2019) – Both J.R. Hildebrand and Sage Karam improved their respective Indy 500 practice speeds Wednesday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but the two Dreyer & Reinbold Racing drivers seems like their racing machines had more left by the end of…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.