Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 NTT IndyCar Series OPENING DAY NOTES/QUOTES – May 14, 2019 RAHAL AND SATO CONTINUED TO BUILD UPON RECENT TEST AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY ON OPENING DAY OF THE INDY 500; KING PASSED ALL FOUR PHASES OF ROOKIE ORIENTATION AND GOT UP TO SPEED 1) Will…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.