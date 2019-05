Posted by Patrick Stephan on Tuesday, May 14th 2019

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Pre-Race Notes 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Round 6 of 17 in the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series DATE: Tuesday, May 14 – Sunday, May 26, 2019 PRACTICE BROADCASTS: Live on INDYCAR Pass, the direct-to-consumer streaming product from NBC Sports Gold, from Tuesday, May 14 through…