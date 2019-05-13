Much-loved Indy car racing veteran Oriol Servia will attempt to start his 11th Indy 500 from the wheel of the #77MotoGator Team Stange Racing with Arrow SPM Honda. Chicago-based Team Stange Racing, LLC (TSR), founded in 2012, announced its entry this afternoon in Gasoline Alley at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – and has plans to…
Oriol Servia joins Team Stange Racing with Arrow SPM for 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge
