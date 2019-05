Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, May 12th 2019

May 11, 2019 INDIANAPOLIS—Luck is when preparation meets opportunity. A successful race strategy, savvy driving in wet conditions, a good car and solid pit stops all combined for Matheus Leist to deliver the ABC Supply Racing team its best finish since Takuma Sato drove for the team. Leist, 20, earned a career-best finish of fourth…