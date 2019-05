By Tom Blattler Good afternoon, welcome to the 6Th annual 85-lap Indianapolis Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 24-car field is formed on the pit lane for the 2.439-mile, 13-turn circuit as part of the famed oval and through the infield. Four holes of the Brickyard Crossing golf course are located inside…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.