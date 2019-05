Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, May 11th 2019

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing INDYCAR Grand Prix – Indianapolis Motor Speedway NTT IndyCar Series QUALIFYING NOTES/QUOTES – May 10, 2019 RAHAL EARNED HIS BEST START OF SEVENTH PLACE FOR THE INDYCAR GRAND PRIX AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY; SATO MATCHED HIS BEST START OF 11TH 1) Felix Rosenqvist 1:08.2785 / 128.597 mph (Group 1, Round 3)…