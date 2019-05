By Tom Blattler It’s time for the early afternoon session for the NTT IndyCar Series at IMS. Warmed up a tad, but still in the 50s. — There were several announcements before the second practice round in the fourth floor of the media center. Doug Boles, Allison Melangton and Jay Frye are among the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.