Indianapolis, Ind. (May 10, 2019) GESS International will continue their partnership with Harding Steinbrenner Racing as a multi-race primary sponsor of the #88 Honda-powered Indy car. GESS International will serve as primary sponsor for this weekend’s INDYCAR Grand Prix, the 103rd Indianapolis 500 and a variety of other races throughout the remainder of the 2019 IndyCar Series season. The globally established renewable energy service company previously served as primary sponsor of the #88 at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama and as associate sponsor at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

An energy service company with twenty-one years of energy efficiency and renewable energy experience, GESS International is eager to grow their brand in the NTT IndyCar Series with race winning rookie Colton Herta and Harding Steinbrenner Racing.

“Having GESS International back on our car for the INDYCAR Grand Prix, the 103nd Indianapolis 500 and more is very exciting,” said co-owner of Harding Steinbrenner Racing, Mike Harding. “The GESS organization is making major leaps in helping improve the earth with clean energy, and we’re honored to be a part of it all. I’m looking forward to our partnership with GESS International and continuing to bring great results on the track.”

Located worldwide with offices in London, Ukraine and throughout the United States, GESS international offers solutions in the field of “green” energy and energy efficiency for the private sector, budgetary organizations, and businesses.

“GESS International is the largest and fastest growing biogas company,” said CEO of GESS International, Shaun Lee. “And we are thrilled to be working with the fastest driver and growing team of Colton Herta and Harding Steinbrenner Racing for the INDYCAR Grand Prix, the 103nd Indianapolis 500 and the remainder of the season. We are ready to connect NTT IndyCar Series fans to the benefits of biogas for years to come.”

“We are very happy to have GESS International join us as our primary sponsor for a multi-race deal,” said co-owner of Harding Steinbrenner Racing, George Michael Steinbrenner IV. “The renewable energy and biogas industries are becoming more and more prevalent in our society as people become aware of the implications of climate change. We are glad that GESS is looking to INDYCAR and HSR to help expand their platform.”

“It’s great to have GESS International back on the car for the INDYCAR Grand Prix, the 103rd Indianapolis 500 and beyond,” said Colton Herta. “And I’m very excited for clean and renewable biogas to be represented in the NTT IndyCar Series. It’s very important to keep our planet healthy and safe, and this is a company that truly believes in that as well.”

Opening practice begins Friday, May 10, at 9:10 a.m. ET. Live coverage from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway can be found on the NBC Gold App for Friday’s practice sessions. Qualifying will be Live on the NBC Sports Network at 4:30 p.m. ET Friday. Race day coverage will be live on Saturday, May 11, on NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Colton Herta and Harding Steinbrenner Racing Eager to Compete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the INDYCAR Grand Prix

Indianapolis, Ind. (May 10, 2019) After almost a month hiatus, NTT IndyCar Series on-track competition resumes this weekend with the INDYCAR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Colton Herta will pilot the #88 GESS International Honda-powered Indy car. The 19-year-old led the Honda field during last week’s Honda manufacturer test day, the team hopes to utilize that momentum along the 2.439-mile 14-turn road course this weekend.

Rookie Colton Herta has a winning history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Last year he swept the month of May by winning all three Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires series races. He won twice on the road course during the INDYCAR Grand Prix weekend then won the Freedom 100 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

“Looking forward to this weekend’s INDYCAR Grand Prix on the road course of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said team president, Brian Barnhart. “It’s always a great feeling when you have an opportunity to race at the greatest facility in the world and I’m very excited to have GESS International on board the #88. We had a successful Honda manufacturer test day last month and based on that performance and overall track performance this season, we’re excited about a positive result.”

“Really happy to get back in the car after two disappointing races,” said Colton Herta. “We’ve gained our confidence back after a few tests where we were very quick including

around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where we were the fastest Honda during the Honda manufactures’ test. I’m very excited to get back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the #88 GESS International car for the best month of the year!”

