Patricio O’Ward Joins Red Bull Junior Team INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (May 9, 2019) – Patricio O’Ward has become the newest member of the Red Bull Junior program with the intention of keeping the possibilities open to expand his racing portfolio in the future. O’Ward will continue nurturing his career with Carlin in the 2019 NTT IndyCar…



