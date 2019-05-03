SONOMA, Calif.—The month of May is a time for celebrations: Mother’s Day, graduations, weddings, and the start of summer vacations. For motorsports fans, May is a celebration of Speed.

In what has become a month of May tradition, Foyt Family Wines is releasing the No. 103 Napa Valley Cabernet, a wine honoring the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500. This year’s bottle pays tribute to the career of Tony “TK” Kanaan, the 2013 Indianapolis 500 champion.

The collectible wine bottle features the race’s logo and the historic photo of Kanaan in the winner’s circle, drenching himself with the winner’s milk that has become a time honored tradition dating back to 1936. The bottle’s back label chronicles the milestones of Kanaan’s illustrious racing career, which includes the 2004 IndyCar Series championship title.

“It started as a joke between Larry (Foyt) and me and now it’s become a reality,” said Kanaan. “It’s pretty cool and something that’s very unique. I never had a wine, and for me, especially, it’s a dream come true to have my name associated with Foyt. I hope people enjoy it and I definitely will!”

Larry Foyt, president of A.J. Foyt Enterprises, acknowledges that last year’s race with TK at the wheel brought high hopes to the team. “We had quite an experience at last year’s Indy 500 seeing Tony in the number 14 leading the field. Unfortunately debris and a punctured tire ruined our chances for victory but we are looking forward to coming back even stronger this year!”

Larry Foyt co-founded Foyt Family Wines along with A.J. Foyt IV and Chris Perry.

“Winemakers Tom Meadowcroft and Petar Kirilov hit it out of the park again,” said Managing Partner Chris Perry. “Our winemakers somehow seem to be outdoing themselves with each vintage produced. They set the bar high back in 2008, and I’m thrilled that they continue to best themselves.”

For race fans attending the INDYCAR Grand Prix and/or the Indy 500, the wine will be available for tasting at the Foyt Wine Vault which is managed by Foyt IV.

“We have made some changes at the Vault over the winter,” Foyt IV said. “From staff, to menus, to featured foods and drink. We’re excited to welcome back all of our friends and race fans and certainly extend a warm welcome to guests visiting the Vault for the first time. This 103rd Running wine with ‘TK’ is a sweet-looking package that tastes even better. It’s a great addition to the Foyt Family Wines collection.”

The Foyt No. 103 Cabernet Sauvignon is produced in 750ml bottles and in 1.5L magnums. The wine is available exclusively at the Foyt Wine Vault tasting room or directly from the winery at FoytWines.com.