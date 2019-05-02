If you are in the Indianapolis, Ind. area on Sunday, May 5, don’t forget to make plans to make the 30-minute drive west to the New Castle Motorsports Park to mingle with over a dozen NTT IndyCar Series drivers competing in the Fourth Annual Dan Wheldon Memorial Pro-Am Karting Race.

Admission for fans to this fundraiser is FREE!!!

Corporate sponsored teams with one professional driver will be raising money for the Dan Wheldon Foundation. The Dan Wheldon Foundation has provided over $187,000 to establish The Sue Wheldon Fund that supports Alzheimer’s research (a cause near and dear to Dan), and an additional $150,000 has been raised to support IndyCar related needs with recipients such as the Wilson Children’s Fund.

Gate open to the public at 9 a.m. with practice beginning at 11 a.m and qualifying at 12:30 p.m. The 2-hour race with NTT IndyCar Series driver contesting the last stint gets the green flag at 1:45 p.m.

The winning team will receive specially designed rings from Jostens, who is the Official Jeweler of INDYCAR as well as a Ritmo Mundo watch, in a victory lane celebration at 4 p.m.

The event concludes with a driver autograph session at 4:30 p.m.

Corporate Partners and Teams expected to participate include: