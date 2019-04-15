45th ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

ATTENDANCE ESTIMATE

LONG BEACH, Calif. (April 14, 2019) – Grand Prix Association of Long Beach officials announced that preliminary indications are that attendance at the 45th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was up around one percent over the 2018 race.

“Awaiting the final audit, it appears that this year’s event exceeded last year’s total of 185,300, which should put the total for this year’s event at about 187,000,” said Jim Michaelian, Grand Prix Association President and CEO.