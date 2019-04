By Patrick Stephan Corrected UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – This has Graham in 4th per the penalty for blocking, but we’re still awaiting something “official” as Timing and Scoring still has Graham in 3rd. NOTE: I am personally protesting the penalty as I had Graham on my IndyCar Series Fantasy League driven by Firestone! Pos Car #…



