AARON TELITZ EMBEDDED WITH INDYCAR TEAM

DALLAS, TX (April 12, 2019) – AIM VASSER SULLIVAN announced today that Aaron Telitz will be embedded with the IndyCar team co-owned by Jimmy Vasser and James “Sulli” Sullivan in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Telitz, a native of Wisconsin, has progressed through the open-wheel racing ranks. He captured the Mazdaspeed/Skip Barber Racing School Scholarship Shootout in 2013 and was the 2014 Team USA Scholarship Recipient. Starting in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Series in 2014, he advanced to the Pro Mazda Championship winning the title in 2016. Most recently, he had nine podiums including two wins in the 2017 and 2018 Indy Lights Championship seasons. Telitz competes for AIM VASSER SULLIVAN in the 2019 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (Rolex 24 At Daytona, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen and Motul Petit Le Mans).

“Aaron is a smart, capable driver. He has checked all the open-wheel racing boxes and based on his success against other young drivers in Indy Lights, who are currently in the series and doing well, we feel he is deserving of this opportunity,” said Vasser-Sullivan co-owner Jimmy Vasser.

“This is an incredible opportunity for me,” Telitz said. “IndyCar is where I want to be and where I feel I belong. Thanks to Jimmy and Sulli I’m getting a change to learn from the best and be as prepared as possible for my debut. To be able to learn from, and ask question of Seb (Sebastien Bourdais) will be a huge advantage in my learning curve. Not many drivers get the chance to learn from a four-time champion before they get in a seat. The goal is to be in an IndyCar full-time in 2020.”