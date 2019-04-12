SEBASTIEN BOURDAIS

NO.18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE RACING WITH VASSER-SULLIVAN HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – April 12-14, 2019

Sebastien Bourdais Summary:

Sebastien Bourdais, No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan, is coming off his first podium finish of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season, a third place showing at Barber Motorsports Park. He also led his first laps of the season, eight. Bourdais, who finished 24th in the season opener at St. Petersburg, FL (non-team related issue ending his race early), has put together back-to-back top-five showings (finished fifth at COTA) and now sits sixth in the championship standings with 72 points after the first three races of the season.

Sebastien Bourdais Quote:

“I am incredibly honored to be inducted into the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Walk of Fame. Joining such an illustrious group of drivers, owners and teams is very special. That fact that I am still an active IndyCar driver, and along with Will (Power), will be the first active IndyCar drivers to be inducted, is an accomplishment I’m extremely proud of.”

“Long Beach is historically a track where I’ve had a lot of success. The atmosphere is fantastic…it’s just a great event.The No. 18 SealMaster Honda team is coming of a couple of good races. We have earned a lot of valuable championship points and are now sixth in the championship race. We just have to keep working hard, keep digging and see how far we can go.”

Fast Facts:

Bourdais was inducted into the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach “Walk of Fame” on Thursday, April 11. He joins Dale Coyne with Vasser- Sullivan co-owner Jimmy Vasser who was inducted in 2011.

Bourdais will do double duty at Long Beach. In addition to driving the No. 18 Team SealMaster DCRVSA entry he will compete with Ganassi Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship event subbing for Joey Hand who has flu like symptoms. The last driver to run both races at Long Beach was Ryan Hunter-Reay in 2016.

Bourdais is contesting his 14th NTT IndyCar Series season, fourth with Dale Coyne Racing and second with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

The 2019 Acura Indy Grand Prix of Long Beach will be Bourdais’ 192nd NTT IndyCar Series start and 14th on the streets of Long Beach.

In 13 previous starts at Barber, Bourdais has qualified in the top-10 eight times with two poles, 2006 and 2007. He has finished in the top-10 seven times with three wins, 2005, 2006 and 2007. Bourdais and Al Unser Jr. are the only drivers to win the Long Beach Grand Prix three consecutive times. Al Jr. did it from 1989 to 1991.

In 191 career IndyCar starts, Bourdais has won 37 races (sixth all-time) and captured 34 pole positions (seventh all time).

Bourdais is the only driver to win four consecutive IndyCar championships (2004 – 2007).

He competed in 27 Formula One races (2008-2009) and is an accomplished sports car racer having won the GT Le Mans class in 2017, the 2016 Le Mans 24 Hours in the GTE Pro category (from the pole), the 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans in 2015 and the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2014. He has another pole and three runner-up finishes (2007, 2009 and 2011) at Le Mans.

Bourdais, 40, is a native of Le Mans, France but resides in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Career Statistics Seasons 14th Top-Five 78 Career Starts 190 Top-10 113 Wins 37 Poles 34 Podium 57 Laps Led 2,647 2019 NTT IndyCar Series Statistics Starts 3 Top-10 2 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podiums 1 Laps Led 8 Top-Five 2 2019 NTT IndyCar Series Results St. Petersburg S/F 19/24 Barber 5/3 Austin S/F 17/5 Long Beach Statistics Number of Starts 13 2011 S/F 21/27 2018 Q/S/F 9/9/13 2007 S/F 1/1 2017 Q/S/F 12/12/2 2006 S/F 1/1 2016 Q/S/F 14/14/9 2005 S/F 4/1 2015 Q/S/F 9/9/6 2004 S/F 2/3 2014 Q/S/F 3/3/14 2003 S/F 5/16 2013 Q/S/F 15/15/15 Best Finish 1 (05, 06 and 07) 2012 Q/S/F 24/25/17 Best Start 1 (2006 & 2007)