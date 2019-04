Sato Reigns Supreme at Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Takuma Sato dominates at Barber Motorsports Park Honda drivers sweep victory podium with Scott Dixon second, Sebastien Bourdais third Second Honda NTT IndyCar Series victory in three races BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 7, 2019) – Takuma Sato dominated today’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama,…



