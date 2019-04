Posted by Steve Wittich on Wednesday, April 3rd 2019

DALE EARNHARDT JR. TO JOIN NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 103RD INDIANAPOLIS 500 NBC Sports’ Inaugural Indy 500 Broadcast Team to Feature 14 Commentators, Including Host Mike Tirico and Analyst Danica Patrick NBC Sports’ Lead INDYCAR Commentary Team of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy to Call the 103rd Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge NBC…