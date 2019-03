RED FLAG INTERRUPTS BOURDAIS’ FINAL QUALIFYING LAP Sebastien Bourdais Qualifying Summary: A red flag interrupted Sebastien Bourdais’ final flying lap leaving him ninth in his group and 17th on the starting grid for tomorrow’s INDYCAR Classic on the 3.41-mile 20-turn Circuit of the Americas permanent road circuit in Austin, TX. Bourdais, behind the wheel of the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.