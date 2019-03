Kyle Kaiser Finishes 18th in the INDYCAR Classic Circuit of The Americas For Immediate Release: Austin, Texas (March 24, 2019) – Juncos Racing completed their first race of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series this weekend in the inaugural IndyCar Classic Circuit of The Americas. Kyle Kaiser drove the No. 32 NFP Chevrolet Juncos Racing car to an 18thplace…



