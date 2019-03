Ferrucci’s Strong Run Dampened at COTA Austin, Texas (March 24, 2019) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Santino Ferrucci was off to a strong start on Sunday at Circuit of the Americas in the second race of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series. However, an off-track excursion forced by a competitor resulted in the car getting airborne and broken…



