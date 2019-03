Austin, Texas (March 23, 2019) – Dale Coyne Racing Rookie Santino Ferrucci reached his goal of making it into the second round of qualifying on Saturday and registered his best starting position in the NTT IndyCar Series with an 11th place on the grid for Sunday’s INDYCAR Classic at Circuit of the Americas. Ferrucci initially went…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.