Felix Rosenqvist runs second-fastest in opening practice sessions Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay end day in top four Inaugural NTT IndyCar Series race at COTA takes place on Sunday AUSTIN, Texas (March 22, 2019) – Rookie Felix Rosenqvist led the way for Honda Friday at the Circuit of the Americas, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.