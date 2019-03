Steve Wittich The second NTT IndyCar Series practice session of the day began at 2:05 pm with an ambient temperature of 78F, and a track temperature of 103F. That ambient temperature was 15F warmer than any time during the two-day test in February, and the track temperature was 23F warmer than at any point during…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.