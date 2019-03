LONG BEACH, Calif. (March 21, 2019) – The Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA) has joined the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach for the first time as an Associate Sponsor. LIUNA, represented locally by Local 1309, has supplied workers to build the Acura Grand Prix’s grandstands, safety system and VIP suites since its…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.