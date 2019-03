Posted by Patrick Stephan on Monday, March 11th 2019

Scott Dixon leads the Honda-powered field at NTT IndyCar Series season opener Rookie teammate Felix Rosenqvist impresses, leads 31 laps, finishes fourth Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe round out top-six finishers for Honda ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (March 10, 2019) – Scott Dixon opened his NTT IndyCar Series title defense with a second-place finish in his…