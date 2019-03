NOTE: It was just announced that tomorrow’s NTT IndyCar Series race will be live streamed in Canada on sportsnet.ca ! More notes from Practice #3 by Brant James: Ryan Hunter-Reay led the third practice session for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Saturday, pacing a red-flag-filled 45-minute session with a best lap of…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.