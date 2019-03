• Ryan Hunter-Reay leads a 24-car field as 2019 season begins • Five Honda drivers post top-seven times in practice ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (March 8, 2019) – As he did in 2018, Honda-powered Ryan Hunter-Reay again led the way in opening day practice to officially start the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season in advance of…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.