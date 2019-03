With all of the telecom issues today, I’m going to make this update simple! Here are the transcripts from the Robert Wickens, Team Penske and Coyne/Byrd/Belardi press conferences. The latter is the confirmation of the 33rd entry for this year’s Indy 500 with James Davison driving. Any other updates tonight will come from the hotel…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.