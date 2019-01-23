Dale Coyne, Jimmy Vasser, and James Sullivan Announce Multi-Year Partnership

SEBASTIEN BOURDAIS TO RETURN TO THE TEAM

(PLAINFIELD, IL) – January 23, 2019 – Dale Coyne Racing and Vasser-Sullivan announced today they have reached a new multi-year agreement that will see the two organizations competing together as co-entrants in the NTT IndyCar Series.

The team also confirmed that Sebastien Bourdais would return to the team as driver of the No. 18 SealMaster entry for all 17 races during the 2019 season.

“After nearly a year of planning in 2017, 2018 was really a trial to get to this point of a multi-year go-forward plan,” said Vasser-Sullivan co-owner James “Sulli” Sullivan. “We had flashes of brilliance, and most importantly we proved the new partnership worked. This is what we all wanted, and now we have a great platform to build on as we fight for the IndyCar Championship in the coming years.”

“I am really pleased that Jimmy, Sulli and I have reached an agreement to grow our partnership, and to have Sebastien returning”, said Dale Coyne owner of Dale Coyne Racing. “This next phase of our partnership will see the team with some more resources, equipment and funding. I’m quite looking forward to building upon what we started last year and taking it to the next level.”

Bourdais will campaign his second season for Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan and 14th in Indy cars during the 2019 season. Bourdais, the only driver to win four consecutive IndyCar championships (2004-2007 Champ Car), finished seventh in the 2018 championship standings. He scored eight top-10 finishes with five top-five showings and two podium performances (won at St. Petersburg, third at Portland, fourth in the INDYCAR GP and Pocono, fifth at Barber, sixth at Mid-Ohio and Sonoma and eighth at Texas).

The 39-year-old from Le Mans, France, has made 188 career IndyCar starts. He ranks sixth on the IndyCar career victory list with 37 wins, seventh in career poles with 34 and has won a race from the pole 18 times, third on the all-time list.

“I am very happy that Dale, Jimmy and Sulli are all moving forward together,” Bourdais said. “The project Dale and I started in 2017 will continue to develop over the next two years with the support of a lot of people and great sponsors. As we are getting closer to the beginning of the season, I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve over the next two!”

Vasser-Sullivan co-owner Jimmy Vasser said, “We are excited to continue our relationship with Dale and to have Sebastien driving for us. Seb is without question one of the greatest drivers ever in an Indy car. All you have to do is look at some of his performances from last year to know what a talent he is. Sulli and I are looking forward to our future as Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan and improving on the success we started last year.”

Source: Team PR