BROWNSBURG, Ind. (December 18, 2018) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced a new technical partnership with cyber protection leader Acronis that will help the team protect their intellectual property company-wide across their programs in the IndyCar Series, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship and Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY. “Intellectual property is one of the most important assets…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.