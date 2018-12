Tickets go on sale today for the 2019 Honda Indy Toronto

rd edition of this annual festival. TORONTO (December 3, 2018) – The Honda Indy Toronto returns to Exhibition Place, July 12-14, 2019, in downtown Toronto. Public sales for all multi-day tickets begin at 10 a.m. ET this morning at hondaindy.com or by calling 888-476-6251 for the 33edition of this annual festival.

As announced earlier, ticket prices remain unchanged for Honda Indy Toronto run on the 2.89-kilometer, 11-turn temporary street circuit. Pricing starts at $85 for Bronze-level 2-Day Grandstand seating, $130 for Silver, and $185 for Gold. 2-Day Weekend General Admission is $55, and children 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult providing an exceptional family value. Single-day tickets will be released for sale closer to the event.

Additional items now on sale to enhance the festival-goer experience are the Meridian Champions Club, Pit and IndyCar Paddock Passes. The Meridian Champions Club is available for a limited time for $75 offering unprecedented access. The benefits include a complimentary IndyCar Series Paddock Pass which provides entrance into “the locker room of motorsports”, the pre-race grid walk, a souvenir credential with lanyard, signing the start finish line, an opportunity to win a two-seater Indy car ride on the track, and other exclusive at-event experiences to be announced.

“The countdown is officially on to summer and the Honda Indy Toronto! Now is the time to secure some of the best seats or pick up the ultimate gift for someone on your holiday list,” said Honda Indy Toronto President, Jeff Atkinson. “This summer Toronto tradition continues to gain momentum, but we are most proud of the positive impact that the event and Fan Friday is having on the community thanks to the great support of the Ontario Honda Dealers and the generous donations of our spectators.”

Fan Friday returns for the 10th year offering general admission on Friday, July 12, courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation by festival-goers. Honda Canada Foundation matches dollar for dollar the contributions received on the event weekend. Over $690,000 has been raised in nine years for Make-A-Wish® Canada.

The Honda Indy Toronto is an event for the whole family. The Honda Indy Toronto Rookie Racers Club immerses the youngest attendees into the sport with fun experiences. Thunder Alley will be filled with numerous activities and interactive displays including the Honda SpeedZone. New and diverse food options and upgrades to the experience providing additional festival gathering points will continue for 2019.