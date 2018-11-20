WASSERMAN SIGNS INDYCAR DRIVER SANTINO FERRUCCI

TO A DRIVER REPRESENTATION AGREEMENT

CARLSBAD, Calif. (November 20, 2018) – Wasserman, a leading global sports and entertainment agency, today announced the signing of 20-year-old Santino Ferucci to a driver representation agreement. A native of Woodbury, Connecticut, Ferrucci will pilot the #19 Cly-Del car alongside veteran Sebastien Bourdais at Dale Coyne Racing in the 2019 IndyCar Series season.

“I like what I see in Santino, both as a young driving talent and as a marketable brand,” said Jimmy Button, Vice President of Motorsports at Wasserman. “The Wasserman team has a lot of experience in motorsport and I’m excited to see what Santino can do as a young gun in the IndyCar Series next season.”

“I have known Santino and his family since he was 12 years old and I’ve followed his racing career in Europe since the day he left to pursue Formula 1,” added Mickey Ryan, Manager of Motorsports at Wasserman, who will represent Ferrucci. “Santino is a hard-working driver and he returns to America with boundless experience in a race car and with a real technical engineering mindset, which will only help accelerate his learning curve in an IndyCar. He is exactly the kind of talent and personality that the IndyCar Series needs right now and we’re excited to watch him grow into the next great American champion.”

“I am honored to be joining the Wasserman team and I’m really looking forward to this branding and marketing partnership,” said Ferrucci. “As a young driver it’s important that I have a trusted group of people all pulling in the same direction, and to have Wasserman helping me with sponsors and working to market my brand is a good feeling. The 2019 season can’t get here fast enough.”

After spending most of the last decade in Europe pursuing a career in Formula 1 and the last three years as a Haas F1 development driver, Ferrucci returns to the U.S. in 2019 as a full-time IndyCar driver with Dale Coyne Racing. This year, he notched four races in the IndyCar Series, making his debut at the double-header in Belle Isle, followed by season-ending races in Portland and in Sonoma, where he finished in 11th position.

For more information on Santino Ferrucci, visit his website atwww.santinoferrucci.com. Or visit his social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @santinoferrucci.