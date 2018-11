Public sales will begin on December 13 PORTLAND, Ore. (November 13, 2018) – After an exceptional return to Portland International Raceway (PIR) earlier this year, IndyCar racing comes back to the Pacific Northwest for the Grand Prix of Portland over Labor Day weekend, August 30-September 1, 2019. The exclusive renewal window is now open for those who purchased…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.