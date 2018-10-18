LONG BEACH, Calif. (Oct. 18, 2018) – Next April 12-14, racegoers will get to experience exhilaration as tickets for the 45th Grand Prix of Long Beach go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. PT.

Featuring a variety of on- and off-track activities for the entire family, the Grand Prix will be headlined by the fourth round of the 2019 IndyCar Series, expected to include celebrated drivers such as five-time series champion Scott Dixon, defending Long Beach winner Alexander Rossi and past Long Beach winners James Hinchcliffe, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and Ryan Hunter-Reay along with Marco Andretti and Graham Rahal driving wheel-to-wheel on the famed 1.97-mile, 11-turn circuit through downtown Long Beach.

In addition to the Indy cars, the 2019 Grand Prix of Long Beach will feature the third round of the 50thAnniversary season of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, featuring prototype and GT sports cars; the Motegi Racing Super Drift Challenge on Friday and Saturday nights; the powerful sports cars of the Pirelli World Challenge, and the new-for-2019 Historic IMSA GTO Challenge, celebrating classic IMSA sports cars from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s. One additional racing event will be announced soon.

The event’s family entertainment menu also includes free Friday and Saturday night concerts and the Lifestyle Expo featuring a large Family Fun Zone with racing simulators, kids’ racing cars, computer games and action sports. Add to that driver autograph sessions from all racing series, special events and exhibits highlighting the Grand Prix’s history, the popular Food Truck Experience and Sunday’s Mothers Exotic Car Paddock, it’s a weekend that will be packed full of activity.

“We are looking forward to another great lineup of family entertainment in 2019,” said Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach. “And ticket prices remain the same as in 2018. So America’s #1 street race plus the concerts, Lifestyle Expo and all that the City of Long Beach has to offer makes our event the best entertainment value in Southern California.”

The unchanged ticket prices range from $33 for a Friday General Admission ticket to $147 for a three-day ticket that includes Saturday and Sunday reserved seating in grandstand upper levels. Pre-paid parking packages are also available, along with handicapped seating, IndyCar Series Paddock access passes, Super Photo tickets and an array of VIP Club packages.

Beginning at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, fans can select and pay for their 2019 Grand Prix of Long Beach seats, parking and paddock passes online at gplb.com. Ticket orders can also be placed by calling the toll-free ticket hotline, (888) 827-7333. A printed ticket brochure that includes a circuit map, ticket prices, order form and other information is also available.

Fans can also follow the Grand Prix of Long Beach on Facebook at GrandPrixLB, Twitter @GPLongBeach and Instagram at GPLongBeach.