Reigning Indy 500 Champion Will Power of Team Penske in Detroit Tuesday DETROIT, Mich. (October 9, 2018) – Tickets for the 2019 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear go on sale TODAY, beginning at 7 am ET. The 30th Grand Prix event in Detroit will take place at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park, May…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.