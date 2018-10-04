By Patrick Stephan (@TSO_Patrick) Recently Adam Stern at SportsBusinessDaily.com tweeted (and wrote a story) saying, “.@IndyCar and International Speedway Corp. executives discussed holding a dual NASCAR/IndyCar race weekend in ’19 @ChicagolndSpdwy, per sources, an idea that was tabled for now but hasn’t been ruled out for the future:” LINK: https://twitter.com/A_S12/status/1046745630188679168 Now, since I can’t get on…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.