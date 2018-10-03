Source: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear Corporation Press Release

EXCITING CHANGES COMING TO THE CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR IN 2019

All Ticketholders to Enjoy Paddock Access; Tickets Go On Sale October 9

DETROIT, Mich. (October 3, 2018) – As the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear prepares to celebrate the 30th Grand Prix in Detroit in 2019, event organizers have announced some exciting new enhancements that fans will experience May 31-June 2 at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park.

Tickets to the 2019 Grand Prix go on sale next Tuesday, October 9, and fans will enjoy more access and more options than ever before at next summer’s celebration in the Motor City. For the first time in the history of the Detroit Grand Prix, ALL ticketholders will have access to the Fifth Third Bank Paddock – known as the “locker room of motorsports.” Included with all tickets, fans will be able to see their favorite teams and drivers up close in the garage area and have access to the historic James Scott Memorial Fountain to experience all the excitement at the Autotrader Winner’s Circle throughout the weekend. Tickets will start as low as $45 for General Admission access to the venue.

Some new viewing experiences will also be available to Grand Prix fans in 2019. The Cars.com Grandstand 1 will relocate to the opposite side of the race track, across from pit lane. The new location will provide fans enhanced viewing options of the race cars coming down the fast front stretch, along with the action in the pits and the on-track battles entering Turn 1.

Turn 3 on the Belle Isle track always includes a lot of action at the end of the longest straightaway. That area will now feature double the seating as Grandstand 3 on the driver’s left side of the circuit will become a value priced reserved grandstand while the new General Admission Grandstand 4 will be positioned on the driver’s right side of the track in Turn 3. With the new Oudolf Garden coming to Belle Isle, there will no longer be a grandstand in Turn 5. A new General Admission Grandstand 7 will be located in the “horseshoe” at Turn 7, featuring awesome sightlines of the cars coming off the fastest part of the track on the back stretch.

Fans will get a chance to enjoy more of the beautiful race venue on Belle Isle in 2019. The distinctive Chevrolet Front Stretch Bridge over the track and pit lane will be open for everyone to visit the Fifth Third Bank Paddock and Scott Fountain, including easy access from the new Cars.com Grandstand 1 location and the City of Windsor Grandstand 2. There will also be a new pedestrian bridge over the track at Turn 8 to provide access to all the activities in the “horseshoe” for all ticketholders.

To learn more about all the Grand Prix enhancements for 2019, fans are encouraged to visit www.DetroitGP.com.

“We’ve listened to feedback from our fans and we’ve made some changes that we believe will create an even better experience for everyone at next summer’s Grand Prix,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “With more access, new seating options, the opportunity for all ticketholders to get closer to their racing heroes in the Fifth Third Bank Paddock and at the Autotrader Winner’s Circle next to Scott Fountain, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the 30th Grand Prix in Detroit with our fans on Belle Isle in 2019.”

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will once again feature a diverse racing lineup with the only doubleheader weekend on the IndyCar Series schedule – the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – along with the exotic sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship racing on Saturday in the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic.

The Motor City Muscle of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will also host a doubleheader with races on both Saturday and Sunday. The SST Series will not return to Belle Isle in 2019. A number of special activities are planned to commemorate the 30th Grand Prix event held in the Motor City and more details on the celebration will be announced soon.