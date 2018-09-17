James Hinchcliffe

No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“Obviously not the day we wanted. We actually had a pretty solid race going until our last pit stop… There was some anomaly with the engine or gearbox or clutch – not quite sure which yet – it caused the car to stall, so we dropped from ninth down to 18th. We fought back what we could in the remaining laps, but it’s disappointing because the team did a better job than that today on track, in the pits, with the car; we just didn’t have the results to show for it. At the end of the day, the 2019 season started the second the checkered flag fell and we’re already all eyes forward and focused on hitting the ground running in St. Petersburg. Thanks to the SPM team for all the hard work all year. Thanks to Arrow Electronics and all of our partners. It’s been an up-and-down year, but we’ve won as a team, we’ve lost as a team, and we’ll come back stronger next year. #GetWellWickens ”

Carlos Muñoz

No. 6 Lucas Oil Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“Tough race for the Lucas Oil car. It’s a pretty tough track to overtake. I think when we finally got going, I passed a few cars and I was up to P14. Then on the restart, someone hit me in the rear, I spun and lost a lot of positions. The hit broke my gearbox and I had to run the rest of the race in emergency mode which cost us a lot of time. Not how I wanted to finish for sure. Really thankful to everyone at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports – the mechanics, the engineers, everyone on the team have been so great to me. Wishing a quick recovery to Robert [Wickens] and hopefully he’ll be back at it in no time. For sure we wanted more out of today, but that’s racing.”

Jack Harvey

No. 60 AutoNation SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing with SPM Honda

“Overall I think that we had a lot of great moments in the year, but I don’t think we ever got the result that we potentially did have or that the team deserved. This weekend has been a struggle. Even though today clearly wasn’t my best day, if you look at the year as a whole, I really have to thank everyone from Meyer Shank Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. Without AutoNation and SiriusXM, neither of us would be able to get to be here, so really the biggest thanks go to them. I’m optimistic and hopeful that next year we will do more races and have more opportunities to get a better result.”