Posted by Steve Wittich on Monday, September 17th 2018

BOURDAIS DRIVES SMART RACE TO FINISH SIXTH IN SEASON FINALE AT SONOMA RACEWAY FINISHES SEVENTH IN 2018 VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP Sebastien Bourdais Race Summary: Sebastien Bourdais piloted the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan car to a sixth place finish today in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series…