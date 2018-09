Ryan Hunter-Reay paces morning practice, and the day at Sonoma Raceway Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi prepare for title conclusion on Sunday Dixon posts third-fastest practice time, Rossi runs 11th SONOMA, California (September 14, 2018) – Ryan Hunter-Reay led the way for Honda Friday at Sonoma Raceway, posting the fastest time in the first…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.