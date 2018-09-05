Ride of a Lifetime Experiences, Signed Memorabilia Up for Bid

SONOMA, Calif. (Sept. 5, 2018) – Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) offers race fans the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and unique collectibles with the launch of its online charity auction prior to the Verizon IndyCar Series season finale at Sonoma Raceway, Sept. 14-16.

The auction, which is now live at www.sccauctions.com, features over 20 items, including “Ride of a Lifetime” experiences with top INDYCAR drivers, autographed memorabilia and unique at-event experiences. The online format opens the auction to all race fans, including those who still need to purchase tickets for race weekend; the auction will run through noon PT on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

The highlight of the auction is the chance to bid on Ride-a-Lifetime Experiences with 13 Verizon IndyCar Series drivers. These packages include a ride around the road course in the back of a Honda Ridgeline immediately following driver introductions. The drivers included in this year’s auction are:

Marco Andretti

Scott Dixon

James Hinchcliffe

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Tony Kanaan

Charlie Kimball

Josef Newgarden

Simon Pagenaud

Will Power

Graham Rahal

Alexander Rossi

Takumo Sato

Zach Veach

In addition, fans can bid on the Redwood Deck VIP Package, which includes two weekend access passes/reserved seat tickets for the Real. Strong. Humboldt Redwood Deck located above Turn 2, one reserved Parking Pass and two garage/pit/pre-race pass. Hot laps are also available for bidders looking to enjoy an all-access race weekend experience.

The auction also includes autographed items and collectibles, including

Signed San Francisco Giants baseball and jersey

2017 Sunoco Victory Lane hat signed by 2017 Grand Prix of Sonoma winner Simon Pagenaud

Unique wine carriers signed by Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden

Sonoma Raceway hat signed by the full 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series field

Korbel bottle signed by legendary team owner Roger Penske, Pagenaud and Newgarden

Wine bottles autographed by A.J. Foyt

SCC will sell tickets for its “Let’s Go Karting” raffle during INDYCAR weekend, offering the chance to win a private karting day on Sonoma Raceway’s three-quarter mile professional kart track. You and up to 20 friends will enjoy a day filled with karting fun, including professional driving instruction, karts, fire suits and helmets for participants. Drivers must be 13 years of age or older and 4’10” in height. Tickets are $5 each or a book of 5 for $20. Tickets can be purchased during race weekend at the Ticket Pit Stop located behind the Main Grandstand or by contacting Cheri Plattner at (707) 933-3950 or cplattner@SonomaRaceway.com. The winning ticket will be chosen on Thursday, September 20; need not be present to win.

All proceeds from the auction and raffle benefit the Sonoma chapter of SCC, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway. The Sonoma Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities is dedicated to helping children in need in Sonoma County and has distributed more than $6 million to qualified youth groups since 2001. For more information on the local chapter, visit SonomaRaceway.com/SCC.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma weekend, visit SonomaRaceway.com/IndyCar or call 800-870-RACE (7223).