Patricio O’Ward to Test with Harding Racing in Sonoma

Indianapolis, Ind. (September 3, 2018) Harding Racing is excited to announce that 2018 Indy Lights Champion Patricio O’Ward will test the #88 Chevrolet on Thursday at Sonoma Raceway . This will be the first time he has driven an IndyCar. The extremely talented 19-year-old from Monterrey, Mexico, has amassed nine wins, nine poles, and fourteen podiums this year driving for Andretti Autosport in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires series. “We’re excited about an opportunity on Thursday to continue what we began the middle of this year,” said Brian Barnhart. “We’ve had a good mix of testing with some experienced veterans as well as some up-and-coming talent coming through Mazda Road to Indy in the Indy Lights program. We’ve had Conor on at a street circuit, a permanent road course and a superspeedway. Gabby has done a great job for us on all disciplines as well. We had the opportunity to test Colton Herta at Portland, and now we’re excited about the opportunity to test Pato on Thursday, September 6 , at Sonoma. We’re just doing exactly what we’ve stated all along. We’re getting a good mix between some experienced veterans and some of the young talent that has a bright future in IndyCar.” The 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series finale will take place at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, September 16. NBC Sports will broadcast qualifying on Saturday from 8:00-9:30 p.m. ET . Green flag for the IndyCar Grand Prix of Sonoma will be 3:40 p.m. and will be broadcast live on NBCSN. About Patricio O’Ward 19 year-old, O’Ward began racing go karts at the age of six and went on to capture three championship titles in Mexico and more than four championships in the U.S. In recent years, Patricio has won the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the North American Endurance Cup in the PC class as well as this year’s Indy Lights Championship presented by Cooper Tires. About Harding Racing Indianapolis based Harding Racing made its Verizon INDYCAR Series debut at the 2017 Indianapolis 500. The team is led by Mike Harding owner and president of Harding Group, a concrete and asphalt paving company based in Indianapolis. Brian Barnhart is team president of Harding Racing and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr. serves the team as executive consultant. The team currently competes full-time in the Verizon IndyCar Series.