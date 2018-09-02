James Hinchcliffe

No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“Obviously a pretty disappointing day after a promising start. It was a kind of classic first lap deal — Zach [Veach] didn’t leave me enough room on the inside of Turn 3 there, and we got forced on to a pretty big curb. It kicked the car sideways and I’m obviously sorry for the chain reaction it set off and ruined a lot of guys days. Ultimately that’s racing. That’s not what we want, and I’m glad everyone’s okay. Tough break for the crew, the Arrow Electronics car was really good on Saturday, and I think we were going to have good pace in the race, but these things happen. We’ll put our heads down, regroup and try to end the season strong in Sonoma.”

Carlos Muñoz

No. 6 Lucas Oil Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“Great to finish the weekend without any mistakes, bringing home the Lucas Oil car in one piece. I think we deserved to finish a little more in the front. The yellow in the middle of the race when we had blacks [Firestone primary tires] didn’t help us a lot. The restart also didn’t help us… I was on blacks, everyone else was on reds [Firestone alternate tires]. During the race, our car was great – we had the fastest lap time of the race. I obviously wanted more, but we’ll see how it goes in Sonoma… hopefully we’ll be even better.”

Jack Harvey

No. 60 AutoNation SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing with SPM Honda

“The beginning of the race went really well and we cycled out well after that first restart. Unfortunately, after that we caught every yellow flag at the wrong moment. This weekend we made so much good progress in the AutoNation SiriusXM car, it’s a bit disappointing how the race played out. During the first stage of the race we were legitimately running top six and holding it, but then the end result ends up not showing it. Hopefully we can take a few days to reset and take the positives from this weekend and bring them to Sonoma.”