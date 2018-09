Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, September 1st 2018

SEBASTIEN BOURDAIS #18 GORILLA AUTOMOTVE PRODUCTS – DALE COYNE RACING WITH VASSER-SULLIVAN Portland Grand Prix–Portland International Raceway– August 31 – September 2 Sebastien Bourdais Summary: Sebastien Bourdais will pilot the No. 18 Gorilla Automotive Products – Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan entry this weekend in the Portland Grand Prix at Portland International Raceway in Portland, OR….