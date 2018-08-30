The 2018 Grand Prix of Portland will be the 25th Indy car race held at Portland International Raceway, but the first since a Champ Car World Series event in 2007. The first two-dozen races were part of the annual Rose Festival, which began 111 years ago in 1907. The first event, the Stroh’s / G.I….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.