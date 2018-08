DCR Rookies Excited about Grand Prix of Portland Portland, OR (August 30, 2018) – The Dale Coyne Racing team is returning to Portland International Raceway this week for the first time since 2007 to take part in the penultimate round of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series. The team has made more than 20 visits to the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.