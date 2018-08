August 29, 2018 Rodney Klausmeyer, nicknamed ‘Rod Dog’, joined AJ Foyt Racing in 2000 as a transporter driver after working as an electrician for A.J. Foyt when Foyt built his race shop in Waller, Texas in 1998. We asked Rodney a few questions, including one about getting his windshield smashed while driving… Q: How long will…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.