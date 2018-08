August 25, 2018 MADISON, Ill.—A fast car and an untimely yellow created a frustrating evening for Tony Kanaan who appeared to be headed for a top-six finish in the No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolet in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway Motorsports Park Saturday evening. “We gambled with the strategy and it didn’t work…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.